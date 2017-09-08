Supreme Court's Kagan to speak at UW-Madison - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Supreme Court's Kagan to speak at UW-Madison

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is set to visit the UW-Madison campus.

Kagan is scheduled to speak late Friday afternoon in a campus theater. She's expected to talk about her experiences on the bench, her judicial philosophy and answer questions from the audience.

Kagan served as dean of Harvard's law school before then-President Barack Obama picked her to serve as solicitor general in 2009. He nominated her to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens in 2010. The Senate confirmed her later that year.

She is the fourth female justice in the Supreme Court's history.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.