2 arrested, accused of keeping child in kennel

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP) -- Racine County sheriff's officials have arrested two people accused of keeping a 9-year-old child in a dog kennel at a house near Wind Lake.

The child's 46-year-old grandmother and the owner of the home are in custody on possible charges of false imprisonment and other counts. Authorities said an investigation began Wednesday when deputies and social service workers went to an elementary school for a child abuse complaint.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said investigators learned the child was kept in the kennel, which was padlocked.

The victim and a sibling were removed from the residence and placed into protective custody. Schmaling said the grandmother was apparently the caregiver of the two children. He said deputies are trying to find the biological parents.