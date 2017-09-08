Chippewa Falls football team holds collection drive for homeless veterans

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The bright lights of Friday night will have an extra special meaning Friday night. The Chippewa Falls High School Football Team will be collecting donations for homeless veterans in the Chippewa Valley.

All veterans will also be allowed into the game for free and will be honored in front of the crowd before kick-off. The donations will go to the Hands Foundation, a local agency that has helped donate nearly 100,000 items to homeless veterans.

The Chippewa Falls High School will also be hosting a "Miracle Minute," where people can donate cash to the cause. In 2016, the drive raised $2,700.