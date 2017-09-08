$90,000 Badger 5 ticket sold in Chetek

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Who is holding the winning ticket to Wednesday's Badger 5 drawing?

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, one lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Wednesday, September 6. The jackpot was $90,000.

The winner purchased their ticket at Gordy's Market in Chetek, located at 719 2nd Street. Wednesday's winning Badger 5 numbers were: 2, 9, 15, 18 and 21. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.