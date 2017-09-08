Chippewa Falls church seeks to add 2 tiny homes to property

More tiny homes may be coming to the Chippewa Valley in the near future.

On September 11, Chippewa Valley Bible Church will ask the Chippewa Falls Plan Commission for permission to add two tiny homes on the church's property. The houses would act as temporary homes for those who are homeless.

Occupants would be screened for criminal activity and would also get an assigned life coach to help them get back on their feet.

The plan commission could make a recommendation on Monday to the Chippewa Falls City Council.