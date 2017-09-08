Renovations underway at Eau Claire City Hall

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Renovations are currently underway at Eau Claire City Hall and some say it's about time.



"Both the interior and the exterior have been neglected for a long, long time," City Manager Dale Peters told News 18. "As you walk through City Hall, there are buckets. We have buckets on people's desks because when it rains it comes through the ceiling."



Peters also said City Hall is about 100 years old and hasn't ever had any major renovations.



Right now, crews are working on the outside of the building; washing it, replacing grout and fixing the damaged stones. Officials expect that work to be done by the end of October.



Then they'll move indoors, to patch up the leaky roof and bring the building up to code. That will take longer, so project managers are asking people to be patient.



"We do have a little bit of a challenge getting people in and out of the building with all of this going on, with sidewalks blocked, things like that," Rodney Bonesteel, the Building Service Supervisor, said. "Parking is somewhat of an issue. So if you're coming down, plan a little bit of extra time."



City officials told News 18 that, so far, the project is going according to plan. They're hoping the renovations will help make City Hall look as nice as the rest of the revitalized downtown.