$25,000 grant launches new financial literacy program for Loyal schools

Dr. Carter H ill and Wendy Lambrecht. Wendy will be teaching the full-time financial literacy program for grades k-12 in the School District of Loyal.

Wisconsin (WQOW) - An area school district received a grant to launch a new financial literacy program.

On Friday, the School District of Loyal received a $25,000 grant from the Draper Hills Financial Literacy Endowment, which was established by Dr. Eldon Hill, a member of the Eau Claire Community Foundation's Legacy Society.

The initial $25,000 grant from the fund will support expenses of a new financial literacy program at Loyal schools, including salary for a part-time teacher. Once the program is up and running, the fund will support a full-time teacher so students in grades K-12 will receive Financial Literacy education. Eventually, it will also support evening classes so adults can receive Financial Literacy education as well.

Dr. Hill, a retired OB/GYN who practiced in Eau Claire but currently lives in Seattle, was unable to attend Friday's check presentation ceremony. In his place was his son, Dr. Carter Hill.

Aside from the endowment, Dr. Hill established the Draper Hills Scholarship Fund in 2014 at the Eau Claire Community Foundation in honor of the Draper and Hills families from Loyal.

The scholarship fund helps two Loyal High School graduates receive $12,000 scholarships to attend a four-year college. One student attending a two-year technical college also receives a $5,000 scholarship, and if they transfer to a four-year college, they will receive an additional $7,000. Since 2014, the scholarship fund has awarded $93,000 in scholarships.