Man gets nearly three decades in prison for Snapchat beating death

Milwaukee (WISN) -- The main attacker convicted in the death of a Milwaukee man who was found in a snowbank last December after being critically injured in a beating that was shared on Snapchat will spend nearly three decades in prison.

Devin Katzfey will spend 27 years in confinement followed by 13 years of extended supervision.

Two others convicted in the death of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro were sentenced in July.

The young man was beaten by the trio inside an apartment on the 600 block of West Rogers Street because they believed he was trying to steal drug paraphernalia and other items from them, a criminal complaint said.

Brendan Katzfey punched and kicked Mendoza-Chapparo, urinated on him and made him eat cat feces from a nearby litter box.

After the attack, Brandon Katzfey's brother, Devin Katzfey, drove Mendoza-Chaparro to an alley near South 6th Street and West Arthur Avenue and dumped his battered body. Sarah Zakzesky said she told Devin Katzfey that they needed to take him to a hospital but Katzfey disagreed.

Mendoza-Chaparro's body was later found in a snowbank by a resident, about five blocks from the scene of the attack.