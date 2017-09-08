Stevens Point man pleads no contest in sex/pot case with boys

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A 33-year-old Stevens Point man accused of trading marijuana for oral sex with teenage boys nearly a dozen times after contacting them using Facebook messenger pleaded no contest to two felonies Friday, according online Portage County court records.

West A. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and delivery of marijuana in a deal with prosecutors that dismissed four other similar charges in incidents that occurred in 2016, court records said. He is to be sentenced Nov. 10.

According to the criminal complaint, three 15-year-old boys accepted Rodriguez's offer of marijuana if they allowed him to perform oral sex on them. Sometimes when the boys were at his apartment together and sometimes when they spent the night. The boys reported different ranges of being assaulted, from three times to 10 or 11 times, and one boy said he was also assaulted in Plover.

Rodriguez told investigators he would "hang out" with the boys and provide them with marijuana but he denied the sexual contact, claiming the boys were blackmailing him, the complaint said. He said he gave the teens marijuana about 12 times.

After detectives showed him the Facebook messenger conversations, Rodriguez admitted he performed oral sex on each of the boys three or four times, saying he believed the boys were older, 16 or 17, and they consented to the arrangement.

One boy told investigators that after getting oral sex and pot from Rodriguez three times, the boy ended the arrangement "because he didn't like it anymore and that it bothered him because it was 'gay,'" the complaint said.

The criminal complaint said Rodriguez was convicted of possession of marijuana in Sheboygan County in 2009.