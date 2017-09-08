Eau Claire City Council to consider new public art ordinance - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire City Council to consider new public art ordinance

By Emma Wheeler, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to spruce up spaces around the city could be taking one step forward.

On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council will hold a public hearing about a public art ordinance. According to council documents, the city is looking for ways to add art work to more public spaces downtown.

If passed, this ordinance would be meant as a guideline for determining where and what kind of art will be accepted, as well as outline the approval process.

A public hearing will be help Monday at City Hall. The ordinance is expected to then be up for a vote by city council on Tuesday.

