Eau Claire City Council to consider new public art ordinance

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to spruce up spaces around the city could be taking one step forward.

On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council will hold a public hearing about a public art ordinance. According to council documents, the city is looking for ways to add art work to more public spaces downtown.

If passed, this ordinance would be meant as a guideline for determining where and what kind of art will be accepted, as well as outline the approval process.

A public hearing will be help Monday at City Hall. The ordinance is expected to then be up for a vote by city council on Tuesday.