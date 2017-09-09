Rashad Vaughn visits Eau Claire with "Own the Future" tour

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The fourth annual Bucks "Own the Future" statewide tour begins Friday, with three stops in western Wisconsin, including an appearance at Fall Creek for the Crickets football game with Colby.

This afternoon, the venue was the Eau Claire Boys and Girls Club. Joining the festivities is Bucks shooting guard Rashad Vaughn. After last season's playoff berth, Vaughn says the team's been hard at work trying to get better, and expects big things this year.

"I think it's going to be a great year for the team. We're all a year older, especially coming off of that playoff," Vaughn explains, "Just getting that experience. I'm just looking forward to getting back on the court with my team and getting the season going. I think everybody's been working hard this summer to get better and everybody's going to come back better and it's going to be a great year."

The tour is in Madison tomorrow, including a stop at the Badgers pregame tailgate.