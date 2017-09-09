Police chief in Polk Co. arrested for sexual misconduct

Clayton, WI (WQOW) -- The police chief in Clayton, Wisconsin is facing multiple charges for sexual misconduct, including four felony charges.



According to online court records, Grant Pickard faces four misconduct in office charges, a felony, two sexual assault charges, a charge of lewd, lascivious behavior/exposure and a charge related to online threatening/obscenity. The dates of the offenses span from early February 2017 to late July 2017.



Pickard was arrested Wednesday, September 6 and taken to the St. Croix County Jail, according to the Amery Free Press. They reported that the charges allege sexual contact between Pickard and his female subordinate officer that began in the summer of 2016, in which both Pickard and the victim claim to have been drunk when they had sexual intercourse at the victim's home.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim claimed that Pickard forced himself on her during the incident and has continued to act inappropriately toward her since that time, citing numerous incidents of unwanted touching, texting, and other sexual contact.



The Amery Free Press reports that in the investigation, Pickard admitted to the sexual contact at the victim's home, along with other subsequent incidents, but claimed that the sex and 'casual' communication that followed were consensual, and that the victim had only recently started acting strangely after her work performance came under closer scrutiny.



According to the article, Pickard was said to be on administrative leave from his department. He was ordered to surrender and have no contact with electronics from the Clayton Police Department, or the victim in the case.



He is expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on September 13.