Annual Fur-kin Fest raises money for Dunn Co. Humane Society

Dog lovers were invited to Jake's Supper Club in Menomonie this weekend for some brews and food as a way to benefit the Dunn County Humane Society.

Jake's and the shelter hosted their fifth annual Fur-kin Fest on Saturday. Locals were welcome to spend some time with their dogs, tasting local beer and food, listening to music and raising money for a good cause.

The event has grown each year, which is a good thing, because the humane society says it will take all of the support it can get.

"We're getting blasted with a lot of cats and kittens up for adoption right now," said Jamie Wagner, kennel manager for Dunn County Humane Society. "We're actually quite full on dogs as well. So, this time of year we usually are pretty packed at the shelter."

The event is expected to raise around $5,000, which will go towards sustaining the shelter. The owner of Jake's told News 18 that all proceeds are donated to the shelter, saying, "It's not a big day for Jake's, but it's a big day for the human society."

The Dunn County Humane Society is always looking for donations. For more information on how to donate, refer here.