Generosity Day comes to Eau Claire

On Saturday, teams of volunteers were scattered around Eau Claire, giving back to those who need it most.

Some of them gave a helping hand at Redeeming Grace Church in Eau Claire, as part of the inaugural Generosity Day. The event was organized by South Wisconsin Thrivent Member Network, a not-for-profit financial strategies firm.

Community members gave up part of their Saturday to sort coats, hangers and hats for King's Closet, an organization that provides free clothing to families and individuals in need.

“It's so important for the community to come together and help those that are less privileged," Sara Cramer of Thrivent Financial told News 18. "Thrivent's belief is that when people come together and volunteer and give of their time and resources, it creates a healthier community, and a strong environment that we all can live in."

Organizers said the event in Eau Claire was one of 300 Generosity Day events taking place in Western Wisconsin Saturday. They also told News 18 they plan to do it again next year.