The United Way hosts annual community block party in Chippewa Falls

If you have ever wondered just how much the United Way does for the community, Saturday was your chance to learn a little more about the organization.

The United Way hosted its 4th annual Community Block Party in Chippewa Falls. The family friendly event featured games, music and comedy performances.

Each year, the United Way asks residents to raise money for local programs. Many of the programs help other community members with things such as education, income, and health. Saturday's event gave the community an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Mayo clinic, the Family Support Center and the local YMCA, among others.

“For us it's really important that people know what kind of help is available. People can learn what businesses and services and things that are available in their backyard,” Dustin Olson, of The United Way, explained to News 18.

Organizers said that each year the event has grown and they are hoping that trend continues this year. They said last year about 1,200 people made it out to the block party.