College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Josh Malone scores the go-ahead TD as Stout upsets St. Thomas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Non-Conference

ST. THOMAS   22
UW-STOUT   25
J. Dan Sturgeon to Josh Malone for game-winning 12-yard TD 
Tommies: 0-2, Blue Devils: 2-0

WISCONSIN LUTHERAN   12
UW-EAU CLAIRE   28           4TH
Blugolds: 0-1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Non-Conference

ST. BENEDICT   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   2
Blugolds: 0-3

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Augsburg Invitational

U. NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3

ST. THOMAS   3
UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
Blugolds: 3-4

