Sarah Schwartz crowned 2017's Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars grand champion

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Congratulations to Sarah Schwartz! The Xcel Energy manager, and her partner Jimmy Erickson, were crowned the grand champions at this year's Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars.



Congratulations, also, to Bill Bertrand of Morrie's Mazda, who won the coveted "Fan Favorite" award on Friday.



Even though News 18's Bridget Curran didn't bring home any hardware, she still accomplished something pretty impressive. She raised more money than any other TV personality in the competition's 9 year history.



WQOW is proud to sponsor the event which benefits the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.