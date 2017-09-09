Wausau senior citizens thank first responders

Wausau (WAOW) -- Mountain Terrace Senior Living hosted Wausau first responders for lunch Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say it was an opportunity for the community to interact with officials and also thank them for their service.

The residents of the assisted living facility hand-made more than 20 quilts for the officers.

"Talk about labor of love," said Executive Director of Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Sheridan Peterson. "I mean all by their own hands, and they've been working on it all year long.

Kids and families got the chance to see inside police cars, a SWAT practical unit and a firetruck.