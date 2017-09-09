A special day in La Crosse for exceptionally special people

La Crosse (WXOW) -- On the afternoon of August 9, some exceptionally special people had a special day at Copeland Park.

Organized every year in collaboration with the La Crosse Kiwanis Club and local students, the event would not be possible without community involvement.

Aquinas Impact Club member Maya Reichenbacher describes their motivations for volunteering, "They are so thankful and grateful and they have so much joy. They always tell me, 'Oh I will remember this forever.' and that just makes me feel like I am making a difference."

The event provides a unique fun-filled experience for those whose days may not typically be as bright.

Those involved say it's a great way to forget about the struggles of daily life and to surround themselves with good friends.

Dancer, singer, fun lover, and remarkably special person Heather Hansen elaborates on how they enjoyed their special day, "I would really like to say thank you to everybody that runs the place, even the music that we had here it was awesome, I got to sing to it and I loved it."

Kiwanis club members describe the special day as the best day of the year for Kiwanians.