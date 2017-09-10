Family and friends send-off more than 50 WI airmen - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Family and friends send-off more than 50 WI airmen

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A special send-off ceremony was held for a local national guard unit.

The 128th air fueling wing is deploying more than 50 airmen and women to the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia.

A father of a navy veteran was more than proud of his daughter.

"While she is over seas supporting our freedom, it's just a very proud feeling. We're gonna support her and her family while she's abroad," Rick Chojnacki said.

The deployment is to support contingency operations.

