The Latest: Aftershocks keep hitting quake-stung Mexico town

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

President Donald Trump was making an overt pitch for Democrats to support his tax overhaul in North Dakota

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

When his trial on federal corruption charges adjourned for the day, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined a protest rally next door over President Donald Trump's decision to end deportation protection for young immigrants living in the country illegally

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea.

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

Tom Ford launched Fashion Week with a slew of celebrities and a glamorous '90s vibe; Whoopi Goldberg presented an award to designer Thom Browne

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

A wet winter and spring in the US West brought predictions that the 2017 wildfire season would be mild

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

2017 wildfire season in US West far worse than expected

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

Determining "why?" not "what?" is expected to hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial.

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

A long-tailed cat, an 83-year-old bodybuilder and a five-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast has Irma's powerful eye heading to the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Tampa region.

The National Hurricane Center's latest forecast has Irma's powerful eye heading to the Florida Keys, Southwest Florida and the Tampa region.

Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say

Irma is looking more and more Tampa-bound, forecasters say

The latest memorial to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks is at a Long Island beach where people gathered and witnessed the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

The latest memorial to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks is at a Long Island beach where people gathered and witnessed the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.

A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.

Florida man's joke about shooting Irma gets taken seriously

Florida man's joke about shooting Irma gets taken seriously

A Wisonsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

A Wisonsin jury this week will begin weighing whether a girl accused in the stabbing of a classmate to please the horror character Slender Man was mentally ill at the time.

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma, with only 1,700 of them available.

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma, with only 1,700 of them available.

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma

FEMA sees trailers only as last resort after Harvey, Irma

An Oberlin College graduate is a suspect in the slayings of four people at a Massachusetts home.

An Oberlin College graduate is a suspect in the slayings of four people at a Massachusetts home.

Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court

Suspect in 4 slayings in Massachusetts to appear in court

With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's bands are already lashing parts of the state.

With Hurricane Irma closing in on Florida, the storm's bands are already lashing parts of the state.

The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples

The Latest: Irma weakens to Category 2 as it smacks Naples

Hurricane Irma regained Category 4 strength as its eye closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday.

Hurricane Irma regained Category 4 strength as its eye closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday.

Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year.

Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year.

As Irma marches up Florida's Gulf Coast toward Tampa Bay, residents fear what the storm will do to an area that hasn't taken a direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.

As Irma marches up Florida's Gulf Coast toward Tampa Bay, residents fear what the storm will do to an area that hasn't taken a direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921.

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) -- The Latest on the aftermath of Mexico's magnitude 8.1 earthquake (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Mexican officials now say at least 90 people have died in the historic earthquake that struck the southern part of the country.

Oaxaca state Gov. Alejandro Murat said Sunday that 71 people have died in his state. At least 19 are reported dead in two neighboring states.

9:30 a.m.

Mexico's government is distributing food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of the city of Juchitan. That's where 37 of the 65 people killed by the quake lived.

Some people have continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses. Strong aftershocks continue to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt in the early morning.

Local officials say they've counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday's big quake. The U.S. Geological Survey has counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.