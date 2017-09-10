Man rescued from the Chippewa River in Eau Claire

Authorities with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue tell News 18 a man was safely rescued from the Chippewa River near Short Street in Eau Claire Sunday afternoon.



A call came in just after 2:00 p.m. that a man was in the water. Crews with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue and officers with the Eau Claire Police Department were on the scene when News 18 arrived.



No further information, like the person's name or their current condition, is available at this time.