NEW INFO.: Man rescued from the Chippewa River in Eau Claire transported for "observation"

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire Police said Monday that a man rescued from the Chippewa River over the weekend was transported for observation.

Officials with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue and the Eau Claire Police Department rescued a man from the Chippewa River Sunday afternoon. Police said the man walked in to the river and was seen floating on the water. Once on scene, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue was able to get the man a life vest, and he cooperated when he was asked to come to shore.

Police said the man was then transported for observation.

"It's a difficult situation for not only the person involved but for our officers and rescue personnel that go to these scenes. So, we encourage people to be safe around the water, not take undue risks because it's not only putting themselves at risk, but the personnel that respond at risk as well," said Officer Kyle Roder with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Officials said the man does not have a criminal history, and no charges were made from the incident on Sunday. Although officials won't comment on the person's health, they said there was no medical concern from the rescue.

Posted: September 10, 2017

