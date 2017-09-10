Together Farms hosts 'Grandparents Day' brunch in Mondovi

Mondovi (WQOW) -- Grandparents Day was on Sunday, and what better way to celebrate our elders than to fill their stomachs with a mid-morning brunch.

Together Farms, a small, sustainable and grass-fed operation in Mondovi, hosted brunch on the farm, filling plates with eggs, hash browns, bacon, fruit and bread. The event was a way to connect locals to where their food comes from and the farms from which the food originates.

"The animals are flourishing and growing in these diverse systems that we have of these different perennial type plants," said Stephanie Schneider, vice-president of Together Farms. "And so what that causes them is for the meat to have all different kinds of nutrient profiles and to be really nutrient dense."

Schneider told News 18 that Together Farms is in the process of expanding. They hope to add a commercial kitchen to host more events in the future.

The farm will wrap up its final few events of the summer next weekend.