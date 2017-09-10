Badgers drop one spot in AP Poll

The AP Top 25

By The Associated Press



The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (58) 2-0 1522 1

2. Oklahoma (2) 2-0 1447 5

3. Clemson (1) 2-0 1380 3

4. Southern Cal 2-0 1324 6

5. Penn St. 2-0 1299 4

6. Washington 2-0 1124 7

7. Michigan 2-0 1107 8

8. Ohio St. 1-1 1003 2

9. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1002 11

10. Wisconsin 2-0 993 9

11. Florida St. 0-1 944 10

12. LSU 2-0 935 12

13. Georgia 2-0 882 15

14. Louisville 2-0 658 17

15. Auburn 1-1 591 13

16. Virginia Tech 2-0 559 18

17. Miami 1-0 542 16

18. Kansas St. 2-0 475 19

19. Stanford 1-1 364 14

20. TCU 2-0 352 23

21. Washington St. 2-0 233 20

22. South Florida 2-0 188 21

23. Tennessee 2-0 159 25

24. Florida 0-1 146 22

25. UCLA 2-0 119 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.