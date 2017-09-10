Badgers drop one spot in AP Poll - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Badgers drop one spot in AP Poll

Posted:

The AP Top 25
By The Associated Press


   The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (58)                          2-0      1522      1
  2.  Oklahoma  (2)                          2-0      1447      5
  3.  Clemson  (1)                            2-0      1380      3
  4.  Southern  Cal                          2-0      1324      6
  5.  Penn  St.                                  2-0      1299      4
  6.  Washington                              2-0      1124      7
  7.  Michigan                                  2-0      1107      8
  8.  Ohio  St.                                  1-1      1003      2
  9.  Oklahoma  St.                          2-0      1002    11
10.  Wisconsin                                2-0        993      9
11.  Florida  St.                            0-1        944    10
12.  LSU                                            2-0        935    12
13.  Georgia                                    2-0        882    15
14.  Louisville                              2-0        658    17
15.  Auburn                                      1-1        591    13
16.  Virginia  Tech                        2-0        559    18
17.  Miami                                        1-0        542    16
18.  Kansas  St.                              2-0        475    19
19.  Stanford                                  1-1        364    14
20.  TCU                                            2-0        352    23
21.  Washington  St.                      2-0        233    20
22.  South  Florida                        2-0        188    21
23.  Tennessee                                2-0        159    25
24.  Florida                                    0-1        146    22
25.  UCLA                                          2-0        119    NR
   Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.