Xcel Energy sends WI workers to FL to help restore power after Hurricane Irma

Xcel Energy sent help to Florida, as Hurricane Irma continues to cause damage through out the state.

Four-hundred volunteer workers from 8 different states traveled to Florida Sunday. Forty of them are from communities nearby Eau Claire. Eight of them gathered at the Eau Claire Xcel offices to plan, pack, and start on the journey to Tampa Florida.

When they arrive they will work with Tampa Electric to restore their system. Crews will put poles and wires back up, in an effort to return power to the millions of Floridians without it.

“We've got a great work ethic, and we've got a great safety culture that we are able to go down there and provide a bunch of support and help their system get back together. For Xcel Energy this means a lot," B.J. Rauckman from Xcel told News 18.

Xcel said their volunteers hope to arrive and start working by Monday. They plan to stay for 10 to 14 days, but they said they will stay longer if needed.