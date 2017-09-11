Chippewa Valley Cheeseheads celebrate start of Packers season

Cheeseheads in the Chippewa Valley are definitely fired up about the start of another football season. On Sunday people packed into Court'n House in downtown Eau Claire to watch week one of the Packers season.

The manager of the bar said Sundays are always busy for dinner, but a Packers Sunday is on a different level. She said they typically have10 to 15 people waiting outside the bar before they open.

"It's awesome, when they're winning it's fantastic. It packs the house it's good for the economy. It's good for people's vibe, and just like all around attitude. When they're losing of course that's never good. We always like a victory,” manager Laura Girolamo told News 18.

Many customers explained that they come out for the game-day for the atmosphere. They said watching at home is great, but it is an experience to go out and watch the game with a bunch of other “Packer Backers”.