MUST SEE: Corn maze looks like Princess Leia

(WQOW) -- If you're a Star Wars fan, you may want to check out this corn maze in Indiana.

The maze pay tribute to the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, as her character Princess Leia. The farm has been creating corn mazes every fall for 16 years. Previous mazes include Jay Leno and the Chronicle of Narnia's Prince Caspian. Owners say they use a GPS system to map out and create the maze design.