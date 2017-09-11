Adopt-A-Pet: Miss Peggy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Miss Peggy!

Miss Peggy is a sweet, two year old girl. She might look a little intimidating, but don't let that fool you. She's silly and likes to have fun! She would do good with really anyone, any animal, just things bigger than her. Not smaller than her. She is already spayed and set to go.

If you're interested in Miss Peggy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.