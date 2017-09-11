9/11: The Age of Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A great event, aimed at our growing senior population is coming up. Daybreak has the details you need ahead of time.

The Annual Age of Opportunity Job & Volunteer Fair is an opportunity that brings over 30 local employers and volunteer organizations. The will all be together, present to answer questions of interested seniors on Tuesday, September 19. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Oak wood Mall, in the Younkers Wing.

There is no charge to attend. The event was created to highlight older workers in the Chippewa Valley. Many seniors are interested in maintaining a link to the working world through part time employment or volunteer service. Free Resume and job search assistance will also be available, and assistance for veterans.

Refreshments will be available with coffee.