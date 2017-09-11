Menomonie police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a gas station in Menomonie over the weekend.

On Sunday, Menomonie officers responded to a robbery at the Holiday gas station, located on the 1800 block of North Broadway in Menomonie. Officers said a man demanded money from the cashier; he did not display or indicate he had a weapon.

Authorities said the suspect took off with cash and has not been found.

Police said the man is described to be around 20 to 30 years old, 5'9" to 6' tall, dark facial hair and seemed to be speaking with an Italian accent. He was wearing gloves at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, see him or know of his whereabouts, please call the Menomonie Police Department 715-232-1283 and reference case number 17-10332. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Dunn County Crime Stoppers: 1-855-TIP-DUNN, as well as texting "TIPDUNN" to 274637 (CRIMES).