Republican Fitzgerald won't run for US Senate

Monday, September 11 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:19:21 GMT
Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
Monday, September 11 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:17:59 GMT
Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
Monday, September 11 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:07:53 GMT
Sept. 11 victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks at ground zero. Monday's commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m.More >>
Sept. 11 victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks at ground zero. Monday's commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m.More >>
Monday, September 11 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:07:46 GMT
A prosecutor says a man who lived in the "dark, dark world" of methamphetamines and morphine abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and...More >>
A prosecutor says a man who lived in the "dark, dark world" of methamphetamines and morphine abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and bragging about it.More >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region
President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he is not running for U.S. Senate.
Fitzgerald on Monday said he instead is endorsing fellow Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the race. She launched her campaign last week, joining former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson in the Republican race.
Madison businessman Eric Hovde is also considering getting in. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Fitzgerald calls Vukmir an "actual conservative" and one of the best leaders in Wisconsin.
Vukmir is trying to cast herself as the conservative choice, while questioning Nicholson's background given that he was head of College Democrats of America in 2000.
Nicholson is positioning himself as a political outsider.
Fitzgerald has been in the state Senate since 1994.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com