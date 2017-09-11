Republican Fitzgerald won't run for US Senate

President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed efforts by the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally, to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region

Hurricane warnings have been issued for South Florida as thousands of people evacuate

President Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma "is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential."

Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm

AP Exclusive: Miami homeless removed against their will

Despite officials calling for people to evacuate in advance of Irma's storm surge and fierce winds, some around Florida are choosing to stay to the bitter end

Despite threat, some choosing to ride out Irma at home

Many families now homeless after Harvey devastated the Houston area are returning to class on Monday after weeks of delays or interruptions to the school year

Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump has been tracking Hurricane Irma "24/7."

Miami International to reopen to limited passenger traffic on Tuesday; others still evaluating damage from Hurricane Irma

A prosecutor says a man who lived in the "dark, dark world" of methamphetamines and morphine abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and bragging about it.

Sept. 11 victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks at ground zero. Monday's commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m.

Equifax scrambles to explain itself since disclosing last week that it exposed vital data about 143 million Americans.

Getting up to speed on the Equifax data breach scandal

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

The Latest: Governor says lots of damage in Keys

State and federal environmental regulators issued a blanket waiver for Florida electricity companies to violate clean air and water standards without penalty for the next two weeks.

The new Miss America has taken the traditional morning-after dip in the ocean a day after winning the title.

New Miss America: US needs seat at Paris climate pact table

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

Chicago is asking a federal judge to block President Donald Trump's administration from following through on its threat to withhold public safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities.

Chicago's lawsuit over sanctuary city threat goes to court

The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world.

While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days.

US marks 9/11 anniversary with resolve, tears and hope

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he is not running for U.S. Senate.

Fitzgerald on Monday said he instead is endorsing fellow Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the race. She launched her campaign last week, joining former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson in the Republican race.

Madison businessman Eric Hovde is also considering getting in. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Fitzgerald calls Vukmir an "actual conservative" and one of the best leaders in Wisconsin.

Vukmir is trying to cast herself as the conservative choice, while questioning Nicholson's background given that he was head of College Democrats of America in 2000.

Nicholson is positioning himself as a political outsider.

Fitzgerald has been in the state Senate since 1994.