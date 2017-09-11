EMS, law enforcement officers from Chippewa Valley remember 9/11 heroes

Monday marked 16 years since the terrorist attacks on our country, and Americans everywhere are remembering those who lost their lives. Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital held a ceremony outside in its Healing Garden to reflect on 9/11.

Local EMS and law enforcement officers were invited to the hospital for a memorial and prayer.

Mark Roshell, the assistant chief of Chippewa Falls Fire District, said it's important to honor the 343 rescue crew members who lost their lives during the attacks in 2001.

Roshell spoke at the event on Monday. He also said we should use 9/11 as a reminder to treat everyday as a gift.

"You have to remember to cherish every moment that you have. You never know when it's going be to your last moment. Never leave home without telling your loved ones that you love them, that you respect them. They are the most important thing in your life and even your co-workers, you have to remind them that you respect them and that you have their backs," Roshell said.

After the ceremony, local EMS personnel received breakfast from the hospital as a thank you for their service.

Monday's event is the hospital's first time hosting a 9/11 memorial. The hospital hopes to make it an annual event.