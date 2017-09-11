WIS 29 work in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - DOT crews are scheduled to start a $300,000 improvement project on WIS 29 between Elk Mound and Chippewa Falls in Chippewa County on September 11.

DOT officials said repair work at 40th Street Intersection with WIS 29 include turn lane extensions, intersection islands, curb and gutter, lighting, HMA pavement, permanent signs and pavement markings.

Construction is scheduled from September 11 through October. The DOT said motorists should expect traffic delays and detours. There will be single lane closures on eastbound and westbound lanes WIS 29 with work zone speed limit of 55 mph. At the intersection of 40th Street with WIS 29, the intersection median will be closed to traffic crossing WIS 29 or turning left onto WIS 29 during construction.