Eau Claire officer cycles from Boston to New York City to honor 9/11 victims, officers killed in line of duty

U.S. (WQOW) - An Eau Claire officer is pedaling with passion and purpose on the east coast to remember loved ones gone all too soon.

On Monday, Eau Claire Officer Todd Johnson, a 19 year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, participated in the Tour De Force - 9/11 Memorial Bike Ride, a 250 mile bike ride from Boston to New York City. The event is to honor the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks and to keep their memories alive through cycling events. The event also raises funds to benefit the families of police officers, who were killed in the line of duty each year nationwide.

According to the Tour De Force website, the ride spanned over the course of four days; honoring the ultimate sacrifice of police officers and preserving the memories of those lost on 9/11.

Officer Johnson represented Eau Claire and the Badger State. According to a post on the Eau Claire Police Department's Facebook page, Johnson rode in memory of Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, who was shot and killed in late October 2016, and Everest Metropolitan Detective Jason Weiland, who was shot and killed, along with three other people, in March 2017.

Way to go, Todd!