Altoona Red Cross volunteer heads to Virgin Islands to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts

Altoona (WQOW) - A local Red Cross volunteer is packing his bags Monday night to help with the Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Luong Huynh is flying to the Virgin Islands Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. He will spend at least three weeks helping local residents in St. Croix. Huynh hopes to provide comfort to those in need.

"Really, we just want to be there to provide any comfort and material support that we can in the immediate for their immediate emergency needs but then also be there to support them as their long term recovery starts," Huynh said.

Hurricane Irma was a category five hurricane when it hit the Virgin Islands.