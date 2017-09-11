Chippewa Falls Park Board to discuss Irvine Park improvements

Irvine Park may be getting a facelift in the coming years.

The Chippewa Falls Park Board will meet Tuesday night to talk about improvements at Flag Hill.

Board members will consider putting together a design team to finish projects, like remodeling the bathrooms and renovating the shelter area. The park board doesn't have a cost estimate on the projects yet.

If the plan is approved, construction would start in 2018 and hopefully finished by 2020.

"The two current facilities were built over 50 years ago, and they've reached their life expectancy and they need to be replaced.We're starting to get a lot of complaints from people that annually have picnics is part of Irvine Park," said Dick Hebert, the director of the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation and Forestry.

Hebert said the park board plans to add a flag at Irvine Park in the future in the Flag Hill area. Currently, there isn't a flag there, so Herbert said it would be fitting to get a flag in the park.

The park board is considering having the Chippewa Falls Eagle Scouts design the flag.