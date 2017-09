Bloomer (WQOW) - The Bloomer Food Pantry is $10,000 richer thanks to a donation from Processed Metals Innovators (PMI), a manufacturing plant in the city.



The business won the prize at the annual Bloomer Visitor Center's picnic over the weekend and quickly turned the money over to the food pantry, saying the food pantry is very important to them, and they believe in helping the community.