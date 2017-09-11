Elmwood man charged in online child sex sting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Elmwood man faces three felony charges after police said he tried to solicit sex with a minor online.

Daniel Bengtson, 32, was charged in Eau Claire County on Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Bengtson replied to an online ad on Craigslist from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, when in fact it was an Eau Claire detective.

Bengtson exchanged photographs and emails and arranged to meet at Carson Park on September 8. When Bengtson arrived, he was arrested.

A hearing is scheduled for October. He is charged with three felonies, including using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 105 years in prison.