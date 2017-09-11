LATEST: Probation ordered for suspect tied to Chippewa Co. murder case

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - One of the men charged in connection with a man's murder near Chippewa Falls has been placed on probation for his role in the case.

Gary Larose Jr., formerly of Chippewa Falls, was accused of allowing Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec to stay at his house in the days after the murder, despite knowing they were suspects in the March 2016 shooting death of Kenneth Patterson.

Patterson's body was found in the yard of a home near Lake Wissota. Investigators alleged Lloyd and Labrec intended to rob him during a drug deal.

Larose Jr. will be on probation for five years. He must also testify against Lloyd, who murder trial is set for January 2018. Labrec is serving a 20 year prison sentence.