WATCH: Fly through of Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For many in Eau Claire, the new Sonnentag Event and Recreation center has been a concept in the mind, but now the public is getting to see the first visuals of what the complex will look like.



Ayres Associates is working on the design for the 300,000 square foot event center. According to the designs, the major event center will be 130,000 square feet, and will seat between 4,500 and 5,000 for UW-Eau Claire athletics, concerts and conventions.



The Eau Claire YMCA, UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic Health System are also developing the 150,000 square foot recreation center. It will house, among other things, a sports medicine clinic, fitness center, gymnastics natatorium and swimming pool.



The complex will also host a 100-unit student housing building, and there has also been discussion about adding a hotel to the complex.



Construction on the student housing building is slated for 2018. The completion for the entire project is scheduled for 2021.