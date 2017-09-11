Blugolds, Blue Devils begin bye weeks - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Blugolds, Blue Devils begin bye weeks

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
UWEC's JT Denhartog put up big stats in Saturday's win UWEC's JT Denhartog put up big stats in Saturday's win
UW-Stout is now ranked 25th nationally UW-Stout is now ranked 25th nationally

Eau Claire, Menomonie (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams will have some additional time to prepare for their next games, following home wins on Saturday. 

For the first time since 2011, UWEC is 1-1 after its first two games.  The Blugolds evened their record with a 34-20 win over Wisconsin Lutheran at Carson Park.  Eau Claire got some big-time quarterback play from junior JT Denhartog who threw for 248 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for 91 yards and three scores.

"You know, wherever I've been as a coordinator or a coach, that's the one thing we've always looked for in this offense is a dual-threat athletic quarterback," says UW-Eau Claire head coach Dan Larson, "and I think he's only going to get better, and that's the best part about it, by no means has he played his best football yet, and I think he's going to start continuing to take the strides that we need him to take because he can get a lot better."

UWEC will travel to Oregon for a September 23 game at George Fox University.

UW-Stout's upset of St. Thomas (MN), Saturday, caused a shakeup in the D3Football.com poll.  The Tommies drop from fifth to tenth, while the Blue Devils move into the poll at number 25.  Because of Trinity Bible having to drop a scheduled game with Stout due to low participation numbers, the Blue Devils get the next two weeks off.

"We look at it as a positive," says UW-Stout head coach Clayt Birmingham, "it's a chance to get all of our team healed up again, kind of go back to the basics of football a little bit, first week here, and then  get ready for Platteville, another ranked team and tough team."

The Blue Devils will travel to UW-Platteville for a game on Saturday, September 30. 

