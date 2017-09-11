ECASD board discusses timeline of Memorial-North boundary change

The Eau Claire Area School District board met Monday night to discuss its timeline for the high schools' boundary change.

As News 18 reported this spring, the board passed the boundary changes for Memorial and North students to help even out the student population distribution at the two schools. In the planning stages, the board has asked for public input. At Monday's meeting, it reviewed that input and discussed when those changes should go into effect.

Board member Chris Humbuch-Boyle says there may not be a consensus on the decision. "It will weigh in differently for each board member," said Humbuch-Boyle. "And what that provides us, a discussion as a board. We have been a pretty cohesive board, but we don't always vote the same. Things pass if you get the majority, which is four."

The board expects extra transportation to cost about $40,000.

It will vote on the measure during its September 25 meeting.