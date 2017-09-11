City Council set to vote on new $4.5 million fire station Tuesday

Eau Claire City Council held a public hearing for a new fire station Monday. The station would be built on Malden Avenue on the north side of Eau Claire.

Earlier this year the council approved rezoning the area for the station. The project would cost about $4.5 million. The city said it's a small price to pay when safety is on the line.

“The old station was becoming unusable, and we want to provide the best and fastest service we can to the community. I think this a new station will do that,” Kathy Mitchell, city council vice president, told News 18.

The city council will vote on the proposal Tuesday afternoon.