Eau Claire Area School Board approves voucher amendment

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Area School Board approved a proposal Monday that called for greater transparency in the state's school voucher program.



The amendment was proposed by board member Joe Luginbill. The amendment calls for showing residents, on their property taxes, the reduction ins state aid that goes to a school district as a result of students enrolled in the voucher program.



The amendment will be considered at the Wisconsin Association of School Board Delegate Assembly meeting in January.