Nate Stanley, Jonathan Taylor named Big Ten Offensive Players of the Week

An Iowa Hawkeye and a Wisconsin Badger share Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, and that Hawkeye is Menomonie native Nate Stanley.



He threw for 333 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in an overtime win at Iowa State, Saturday. Stanley is the first Iowa quarterback to throw for five TD's and more than 300 yards since 1987, which is remarkable for a QB making his second career collegiate start.



"It feels pretty great," said Stanley after the win at ISU, "I mean, it feels even better when you got great teammates like I do to celebrate with, that makes it pretty special. All week, they were echoing to me that they have all the confidence in the world, all the trust in the world in me and you know, that really helps a lot."



In two games as a starter, Stanley has thrown for 458 yards and eight touchdowns, with one interception. The Hawkeyes will host North Texas, Saturday.



Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor made his first college start, Saturday, and rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic. Taylor is the fourth true freshman program history to gain 200 yards in a game, joining the likes of Heisman Trophy Award winners Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne.



With running back Bradrick Shaw questionable again for this week's game at BYU, Taylor may be getting his second career start.



"Like I said, I just wanted to come and make sure that I was ready," said Taylor after Saturday's game, "Coach Settle said if you go 21 and 12 you will be starting it off so Obviously I knew that he trusted me and that I had to step up for the team. They are counting on me and I had to make plays."



