MUST SEE: Bush Gardens moves animals to shelter

(WQOW) -- People and pets weren't the only ones moved to safety in the wake of now Tropical Depression Irma.
A flock of Flamingos was being moved to a shelter room at Busch Gardens theme park. The park actually had to move all of their nearly 12,000 animals to secure locations before the storm. At least the pink birds were able to move in an orderly fashion.
