Adopt-A-Pet: Gazelle

Meet our Pet of the Day: Gazelle!

Gazelle is only 5 months old, and she is just so cute! She's got a very interesting color to her. It's called tortoise shell marking, so black and brown mix. She's sweet and curious, and very social. She'd be a great addition to any family.

If you're interested in Gazelle, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.