UPDATE: Dunn County Sheriff's Office says missing woman found

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Department said the missing woman has been found.

Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

The department said Mary Ann Nichols was last seen Monday evening following a car crash. It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 64 and 100th Street in the Township of New Haven.

Nichols was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans. She is described as 5'7" with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-232-1348. You can also contact Dunn Co. Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-855-TIP-DUNN.