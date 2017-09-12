UPDATE: Dunn County Sheriff's Office says missing woman found - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Dunn County Sheriff's Office says missing woman found

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Dunn County (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Department said the missing woman has been found. 

This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates. 

The department said Mary Ann Nichols was last seen Monday evening following a car crash. It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 64 and 100th Street in the Township of New Haven. 

Nichols was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans. She is described as 5'7" with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-232-1348. You can also contact Dunn Co. Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-855-TIP-DUNN. 

