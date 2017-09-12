Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee opening soon

A one-stop breakfast shop is one step closer to opening its doors.



Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee shop is expected to open on Stein Blvd. on September 29th. The bagel store's corporate office told News 18 everything is on track for their set opening date.

If you want a hearty bagel with their "shmear" cream cheese for breakfast, there is a grand opening event scheduled for October 3. The company says the first 50 customers get a free bagel and coffee for a year.

During their grand opening event, customers get a free bagel and shmear with any purchase.