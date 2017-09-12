Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee opening soon

A one-stop breakfast shop is one step closer to opening its doors.
Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee shop is expected to open on Stein Blvd. on September 29th. The bagel store's corporate office told News 18 everything is on track for their set opening date.
If you want a hearty bagel with their "shmear" cream cheese for breakfast, there is a grand opening event scheduled for October 3. The company says the first 50 customers get a free bagel and coffee for a year.
During their grand opening event, customers get a free bagel and shmear with any purchase.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.